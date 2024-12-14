Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 19,839 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.08% of CareTrust REIT worth $4,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,209,000 after buying an additional 258,271 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1,846.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 133,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 126,833 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 264.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 259,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 188,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 9.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,805,000 after acquiring an additional 19,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CareTrust REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

CareTrust REIT Price Performance

CTRE stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 40.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.12 million. CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 5.32%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.11%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

