Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,946 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 27,191 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.52, for a total value of $2,814,812.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,782,251.52. This represents a 13.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $2,138,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,558 shares in the company, valued at $11,287,316.94. This represents a 15.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,315 shares of company stock valued at $6,358,552. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $113.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.95 and its 200 day moving average is $103.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $90.04 and a 1 year high of $125.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. BNP Paribas upgraded PACCAR to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PACCAR from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PACCAR from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.25.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

