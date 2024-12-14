Telecom Plus (LON:TEP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Telecom Plus Plc (LON:TEP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,797.59 ($22.69) and traded as low as GBX 1,720 ($21.71). Telecom Plus shares last traded at GBX 1,734 ($21.89), with a volume of 37,746 shares changing hands.
Telecom Plus Stock Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,761.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,797.13. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 1,966.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.52, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.29.
Telecom Plus Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a GBX 37 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Telecom Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9,325.84%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Telecom Plus
Telecom Plus Plc provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It offers various services, including gas, electricity, fixed line telephony, mobile telephony, broadband, and insurance, as well as bill protection and life cover, home insurance and boiler cover, and cashback card services under the Utility Warehouse and TML brands.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Plus
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.