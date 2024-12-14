Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Andrew Polovin Sells 51,504 Shares

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 51,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,183,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 246,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,431,543.15. This represents a 17.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Tempus AI Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of TEM opened at $41.00 on Friday. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.64.

Get Tempus AI alerts:

Institutional Trading of Tempus AI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,333,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,294,000. Northwestern University acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the second quarter valued at $491,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in Tempus AI in the second quarter worth about $54,289,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Tempus AI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tempus AI

Tempus AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tempus AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempus AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.