Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and traded as high as $18.48. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $18.34, with a volume of 50,104 shares.

Teucrium Corn Fund Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Teucrium Corn Fund stock. Raffles Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Free Report) by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Teucrium Corn Fund comprises 0.7% of Raffles Associates LP’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Raffles Associates LP owned 1.05% of Teucrium Corn Fund worth $687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Teucrium Corn Fund

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

Read More

