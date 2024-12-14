The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $314.82.
Several research analysts have commented on SAM shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $318.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a report on Friday, October 25th.
Boston Beer stock opened at $315.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $303.38 and a 200-day moving average of $289.70. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $254.40 and a 52-week high of $371.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.40, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07.
The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.
