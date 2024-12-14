The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $122.00.

HIG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $3,021,972.80. This represents a 21.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 13.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $257,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 647.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,930 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 56,359 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 3,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 148.8% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 82,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,311,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE HIG opened at $112.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.95. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $124.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.41 and a 200-day moving average of $111.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 20.84%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

