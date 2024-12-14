The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
The OLB Group Stock Performance
The OLB Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70.
About The OLB Group
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than The OLB Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for The OLB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The OLB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.