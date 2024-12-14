The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Update

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the November 15th total of 17,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

The OLB Group Stock Performance

The OLB Group stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. 21,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,636. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The OLB Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $11.70.

About The OLB Group

The OLB Group, Inc is a diversified fintech e-commerce merchant services provider and Bitcoin crypto mining enterprise. The Company’s eCommerce platform delivers e-commerce services for a digital commerce solution to over 10,500 merchants in all 50 states. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, DMINT, Inc, is engaged in the mining of Bitcoin utilizing low carbon natural gas with over 1,000 application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC)-based S19j Pro 96T mining computers.

