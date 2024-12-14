The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Westaim Price Performance
OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Westaim has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.73.
About Westaim
