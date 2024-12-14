The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,100 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the November 15th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Westaim Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $3.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $461.41 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Westaim has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $3.73.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

