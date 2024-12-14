Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) Shares Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 85.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 125.0% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. 17.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

Thomson Reuters Price Performance

TRI opened at $168.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 1 year low of $138.83 and a 1 year high of $176.03. The stock has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 32.12%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 42.52%.

Thomson Reuters Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading

