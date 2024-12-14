ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Director Sells $73,766.52 in Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Nakache sold 41,676 shares of ThredUp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $73,766.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,956 shares in the company, valued at $444,192.12. This represents a 14.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Patricia Nakache also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ThredUp alerts:

On Wednesday, December 4th, Patricia Nakache sold 4,600 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $8,142.00.

On Monday, December 2nd, Patricia Nakache sold 54,801 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $97,545.78.

On Friday, November 29th, Patricia Nakache sold 200 shares of ThredUp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total value of $354.00.

ThredUp Stock Down 4.8 %

NASDAQ TDUP opened at $1.49 on Friday. ThredUp Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.26. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TDUP shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TDUP

Institutional Trading of ThredUp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDUP. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 911,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 674,852 shares during the last quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 6,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 415,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,355,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 251,629 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 771,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 209,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of ThredUp by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 402,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 169,196 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ThredUp

(Get Free Report)

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online resale platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform enables consumers to buy and sell primarily secondhand apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ThredUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThredUp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.