Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 46,877.8% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,095,000 after buying an additional 4,490,421 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 1,715.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,461,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,724 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 150.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,597,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,035,000 after purchasing an additional 960,094 shares during the period. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 512.7% during the third quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP now owns 542,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,315,000 after purchasing an additional 453,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its stake in Clorox by 13,547.0% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 440,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,063,000 after purchasing an additional 436,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $163.77 and a 200 day moving average of $151.54. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $171.37.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 316.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $187.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

