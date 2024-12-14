Tidal Investments LLC Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 111.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,897 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 46,323 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $6,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $2,326,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 33,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SS&C Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,334,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $372,000. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other SS&C Technologies news, SVP Jason Douglas White sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $5,317,830.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,172.84. This trade represents a 91.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Stone sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total transaction of $10,197,995.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,837,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,744,613.10. The trade was a 0.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 598,000 shares of company stock valued at $45,704,308 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSNC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a report on Friday, October 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on SS&C Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.75.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $76.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.76 and a 200 day moving average of $70.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.79 and a twelve month high of $77.69.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.84%.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

