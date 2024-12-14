Tidal Investments LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,209 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the quarter. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $7,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 120.0% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 44 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

MSCI stock opened at $625.10 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $439.95 and a 1-year high of $642.45. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $599.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $554.25. The company has a market cap of $48.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.10.

MSCI ( NYSE:MSCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $724.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.15 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 162.06% and a net margin of 43.06%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

MSCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $662.00 to $695.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on MSCI from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on MSCI from $695.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.58.

In other MSCI news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez purchased 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $612.80 per share, with a total value of $1,777,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,379 shares in the company, valued at $202,456,251.20. This represents a 0.89 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

