Tiga Acquisition (NYSE:TINV) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Tiga Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TINV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.68, with a volume of 281628 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.85.

Tiga Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.82 and its 200-day moving average is $12.20.

Tiga Acquisition Company Profile

Tiga Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Singapore.

