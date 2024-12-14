Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Stock Price Down 13.2% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) fell 13.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74. 512 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.06.

Tokuyama Stock Down 1.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tokuyama had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $557.94 million during the quarter.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.