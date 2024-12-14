Toronto Dominion Bank Has $13.02 Million Stock Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ventas were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Ventas

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 6,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $396,924.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,231,860.87. The trade was a 0.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ventas Stock Performance

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $59.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.92. The firm has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of -352.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.45 and a twelve month high of $67.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,058.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Ventas from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ventas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

About Ventas

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

