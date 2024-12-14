Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Scotiabank

Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A – Free Report) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$19.50 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

TCL.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Transcontinental from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Transcontinental from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$21.75.

Shares of TSE:TCL.A opened at C$18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$17.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$16.19. Transcontinental has a 1 year low of C$11.85 and a 1 year high of C$18.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.12, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

