Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68, with a volume of 858490 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Tronox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Tronox from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Tronox Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). Tronox had a negative net margin of 2.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox Holdings plc will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently -104.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tronox

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TROX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tronox in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Tronox in the third quarter valued at about $190,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

