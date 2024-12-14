True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Stock Price Up 0.2% – Time to Buy?

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$11.25 and last traded at C$11.08. Approximately 35,260 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 34,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, September 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$9.50 to C$11.25 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of True North Commercial REIT from C$9.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

True North Commercial REIT Stock Down 1.4 %

About True North Commercial REIT

The stock has a market capitalization of C$158.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.73.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

