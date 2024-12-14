Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Shares Down 4.2% – What’s Next?

Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 4.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.53 and last traded at $2.53. Approximately 5,030 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 3,196 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.64.
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.
About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. The company operates in two segments, Fixed Line and Mobile. It offers mobile, Internet, phone and TV products and services under the Türk Telekom brand. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail Internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Why Hershey Stock Has More Room to Run Despite Takeover Rejection
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Texas Instruments: The Old-School Tech Titan Still Delivering
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- GRAIL: Biotech Stock Targeting $100B Cancer Market
Receive News & Ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.