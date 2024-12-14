Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $114.25 and last traded at $113.45, with a volume of 217611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $112.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.52.

Twilio Trading Down 1.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.77. The stock has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.95, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $81,793.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,917,185.10. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $435,766.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 177,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,566,821.07. This trade represents a 3.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,575 shares of company stock worth $3,863,961 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio during the second quarter worth $29,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 205.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Further Reading

