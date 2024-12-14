U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCAR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 76,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. U Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

U Power Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing, as well as technical and consultation services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Wuhu, the People's Republic of China.

