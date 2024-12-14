U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,200 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the November 15th total of 33,300 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.
U Power Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UCAR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.44. The stock had a trading volume of 76,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,973. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.85. U Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.
About U Power
