Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Unilever Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.
Unilever Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.
Read Our Latest Research Report on UL
Unilever Company Profile
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
