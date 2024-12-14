Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Short Interest Update

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,940,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the November 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,940,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,851. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.10. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.4755 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UL. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the third quarter valued at $225,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Unilever by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Unilever by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 346,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 23,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Unilever by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 39,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UL

Unilever Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.