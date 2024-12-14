uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Stock Price Expected to Rise, The Goldman Sachs Group Analyst Says

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QURE. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Leerink Partners lifted their target price on shares of uniQure from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised uniQure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded uniQure to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.14.

uniQure Stock Performance

Shares of QURE opened at $15.40 on Thursday. uniQure has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 6.51 and a current ratio of 6.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.89.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.21. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 188.82% and a negative net margin of 837.80%. The business had revenue of $2.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at uniQure

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 3,418 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $26,079.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 597,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,091.45. This trade represents a 0.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On uniQure

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in uniQure by 57.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,663 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new position in uniQure in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in uniQure during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in uniQure by 21.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About uniQure

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

