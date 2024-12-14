Unite Group (LON:UTG) Hits New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Unite Group PLC (LON:UTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 830.50 ($10.48) and last traded at GBX 833.50 ($10.52), with a volume of 1193060 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833.50 ($10.52).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,052 ($13.28) price objective on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 878.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 916.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,356.56, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.52.

In related news, insider Michael Burt purchased 11,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 838 ($10.58) per share, with a total value of £99,504.12 ($125,588.94). 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

