United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Robert Earl Jr. Penny Buys 5,000 Shares

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Robert Earl Jr. Penny bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.57 per share, with a total value of $22,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,420. The trade was a 500.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

United Homes Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:UHG opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Homes Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of United Homes Group by 260.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in United Homes Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Homes Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 88.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Homes Group

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

