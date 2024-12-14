Uwharrie Capital (OTCMKTS:UWHR) Shares Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Uwharrie Capital Corp (OTCMKTS:UWHR – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.25 and last traded at $8.25. 960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 2,408 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.40.

Uwharrie Capital Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Uwharrie Capital Company Profile

Uwharrie Capital Corp operates as the bank holding company for Uwharrie Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in North Carolina. It accepts personal and commercial checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

