Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Value and Indexed Property Income (LON:VIP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 185.61 ($2.34) and traded as high as GBX 192.70 ($2.43). Value and Indexed Property Income shares last traded at GBX 187 ($2.36), with a volume of 24,852 shares trading hands.

Value and Indexed Property Income Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 185.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 187.29. The company has a market cap of £79.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1,038.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 22.47, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.08.

Value and Indexed Property Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Value and Indexed Property Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7,222.22%.

Value and Indexed Property Income Company Profile

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

