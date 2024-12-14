Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Short Interest Update

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a decrease of 22.7% from the November 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Value Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Get Value Line alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Value Line

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

Value Line Trading Up 2.4 %

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its position in Value Line by 340.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Value Line by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Value Line by 57.2% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 11,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 6.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VALU traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 8,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,302. Value Line has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $57.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.93 million, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.74.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 22.29%.

Value Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.60%.

About Value Line

(Get Free Report)

Value Line, Inc produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options. The company's research services include The Value Line Investment Survey, The Value Line Investment Survey – Small and Mid-Cap, The Value Line 600, and The Value Line Fund Advisor Plus that provide statistical and text coverage of various investment securities, with an emphasis placed on its proprietary research, analysis, and statistical ranks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.