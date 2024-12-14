Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 141,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $70.90.
Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.
About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF
The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
