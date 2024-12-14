Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Short Interest Update

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,800 shares, a decrease of 23.3% from the November 15th total of 25,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BNDW stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $69.42. The company had a trading volume of 141,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,021. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.52 and a 200-day moving average of $69.32. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $70.90.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Total World Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,967,000 after purchasing an additional 119,960 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 123,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,717,000 after buying an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Kure Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 84,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,393 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

