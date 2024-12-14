Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by World Investment Advisors LLC

World Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,396 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 170,141.6% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,325,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,313,200 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26,320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,684,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,852 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,842,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $175,884,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

VTV stock opened at $175.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.74. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $146.67 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

