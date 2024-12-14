Velocys (LON:VLS) Shares Up 0.2% – Here’s What Happened

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Approximately 3,953,350 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 8,416,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.27 ($0.00).

Velocys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a market capitalization of £4.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.27.

Velocys Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Velocys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.