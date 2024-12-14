Vestcor Inc Cuts Stock Position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) by 67.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,811 shares during the quarter. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,045 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 80.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 14,825 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $831,000. XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 114.0% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 6,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 28,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $2,113,309.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,205,400.52. This represents a 25.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 10,500 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.18, for a total transaction of $841,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,953,505.52. This trade represents a 30.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 152,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,027,697. 39.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dolby Laboratories Trading Down 1.4 %

Dolby Laboratories Increases Dividend

DLB opened at $79.14 on Friday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.35 and a 12-month high of $89.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 48.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on DLB. StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

