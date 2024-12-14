Vestcor Inc Has $276,000 Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vestcor Inc decreased its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 92.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,976 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.1% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 19,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.5% in the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in J. M. Smucker by 11.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:SJM opened at $113.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $105.69 and a 1-year high of $134.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.84.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on SJM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.56.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

