Vestcor Inc Purchases New Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust by 1,469.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Four Corners Property Trust by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 24.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. 98.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Four Corners Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Four Corners Property Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Four Corners Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.50.

Four Corners Property Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

FCPT stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $22.38 and a one year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $66.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.50 million. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.27% and a return on equity of 7.68%. Four Corners Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Four Corners Property Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Four Corners Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.97%.

Four Corners Property Trust Profile

(Free Report)

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of restaurant and retail properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Four Corners Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.