Vestcor Inc Takes Position in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in StoneX Group by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 328,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,758,000 after buying an additional 57,938 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in StoneX Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in StoneX Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,731,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at StoneX Group

In other StoneX Group news, Director John Moore Fowler sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $180,252.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,148,892.50. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 37,500 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.42, for a total value of $3,690,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,898,349.48. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Stock Down 1.7 %

StoneX Group Profile

StoneX Group stock opened at $99.21 on Friday. StoneX Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.68 and a fifty-two week high of $106.77. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.96.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

