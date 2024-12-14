Videndum (LON:VID) Earns “Hold” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Videndum (LON:VID – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Videndum Stock Down 6.6 %

Videndum stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.23) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.37 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 291.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.44. The firm has a market cap of £241.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -595.35 and a beta of 1.00. Videndum has a 52 week low of GBX 220 ($2.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 362.50 ($4.58).

Insider Transactions at Videndum

In other news, insider Stephen C. Harris acquired 21,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 238 ($3.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,058.54 ($63,181.29). Corporate insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

About Videndum

Videndum Plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Media Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

