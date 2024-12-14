Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 34,784 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZIM. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 80.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 11,520 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 216.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 37,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $142,000. 21.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Performance

NYSE ZIM opened at $19.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 1.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.78. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.71 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $2.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $11.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 56.54%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.72%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Clarkson Capital upgraded ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $12.20 to $13.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $13.90 to $16.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.74.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

