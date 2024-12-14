Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $864,000 Investment in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,152,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,585,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538,056 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 9,681.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 360,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,720,000 after buying an additional 356,665 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 20.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,454,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,168,000 after buying an additional 250,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 6.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,462,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,549,000 after acquiring an additional 224,463 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 521,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,361,000 after acquiring an additional 180,168 shares in the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 0.3 %

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $101.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $40.74 billion, a PE ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.73. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $74.01 and a one year high of $106.03.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IR. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Cfra upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $246,620.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,510.40. This trade represents a 17.53 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.