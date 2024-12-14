Virtu Financial LLC Takes $985,000 Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,753 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 238,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,916,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $270,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 15.0% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 8,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $66.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $52.16 and a 12 month high of $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. As a group, analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

(Free Report)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

Featured Articles

