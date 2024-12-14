Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vivendi SE (OTCMKTS:VIVHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the November 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 125,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vivendi Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of Vivendi stock opened at $8.42 on Friday. Vivendi has a twelve month low of $8.17 and a twelve month high of $12.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.62.
Vivendi Company Profile
