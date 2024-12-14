W. R. Berkley Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:WRB)

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 6th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th.
W. R. Berkley has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 23 years. W. R. Berkley has a payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect W. R. Berkley to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.
W. R. Berkley Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $60.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.48. The company has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.65. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $65.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.28.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.
Further Reading
