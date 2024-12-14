Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 155.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,599 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.11% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $20,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $67,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter worth $129,000. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACWI opened at $122.06 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $99.26 and a one year high of $123.58. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.21.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

