Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Buys 9,382 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB increased its stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Veralto during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Veralto by 11,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Veralto by 692.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veralto Stock Down 1.5 %

VLTO stock opened at $104.22 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.02 and a 200 day moving average of $105.26. The firm has a market cap of $25.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.91. Veralto Co. has a twelve month low of $73.91 and a twelve month high of $115.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Veralto had a return on equity of 52.85% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Veralto Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Veralto from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Veralto from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 13,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $1,452,878.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,260,841.90. This represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 753 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $84,750.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,620.75. The trade was a 6.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,695 shares of company stock worth $1,615,017 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veralto Company Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

