Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Grows Position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,558 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,763 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB’s holdings in WSFS Financial were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in WSFS Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in WSFS Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Price Performance

WSFS stock opened at $58.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.06. WSFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $40.19 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $267.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.35 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 10.56%. WSFS Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 8th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WSFS Financial in a report on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of WSFS Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

About WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

