Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,812 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB owned 0.17% of CSG Systems International worth $2,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in CSG Systems International by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 983,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,498,000 after buying an additional 156,222 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 30.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,665,000 after purchasing an additional 173,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 678,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its holdings in CSG Systems International by 116.1% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 119,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 64,066 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in CSG Systems International by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 28,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS opened at $53.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.56 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06. The company had revenue of $295.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.13 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.77%. CSG Systems International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CSG Systems International from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CSG Systems International from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

CSG Systems International Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

