Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $1.65 Million Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cabot by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 22.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Cabot by 53.9% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in Cabot by 4.4% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 3,162 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CBT shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Cabot Stock Down 0.7 %

CBT stock opened at $103.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.29. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $70.63 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.18.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Cabot’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cabot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Cabot

In related news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,649,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at $7,865,099.25. The trade was a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total value of $4,005,279.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,833,749.21. This trade represents a 40.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,534 in the last 90 days. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cabot

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

