Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Makes New $1.83 Million Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $47,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 200.9% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE WPM opened at $60.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.75. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $59.77.

Wheaton Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $308.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.57 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 46.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on WPM shares. National Bank Financial raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.50 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.