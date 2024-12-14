Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB Takes $2.32 Million Position in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Lazard by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its position in shares of Lazard by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 18,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 12.2% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 3.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lazard by 1,125.0% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 735 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lazard from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Lazard from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lazard in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Shares of NYSE:LAZ opened at $53.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Lazard, Inc. has a one year low of $33.65 and a one year high of $61.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.22 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 42.20% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.68%.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

